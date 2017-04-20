2 Officers Shot in Seattle, One Suspect Dead, One in Custody

Last year New Life Christian Center raised $250,000 in four months to buy a plot as well as the home next to it so they can build a safe place for kids in the inner city area to play.More >>
The Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade will take over downtown Reno Saturday. The event is presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada's only LGBTQ community center.
The Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department is offering free inspections of Off-Road Vehicles.
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.
