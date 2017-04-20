2 Officers Shot in Seattle, One Suspect Dead, One in Custody - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

2 Officers Shot in Seattle, One Suspect Dead, One in Custody

Police say a suspect in the shooting of two Seattle officers after a downtown robbery is dead and another suspect, a woman, is in custody and being questioned.

The department reported the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market. 

The Seattle Times reported that the shootings followed a robbery at a convenience store.

Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, a department spokesman, confirmed that the suspect had died but did not immediately have further details.

Earlier, police say one suspect was found with serious injuries following the shootings, and another was taken into custody. 

Authorities say one officer, a 30-year-old male, shot in the chin and ribcage is in serious condition. The other, a 42-year-old woman, is satisfactory and doing well thanks to her bulletproof vest.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

