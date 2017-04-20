Sen. Cortez Masto to Address Nevada Legislature - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sen. Cortez Masto to Address Nevada Legislature

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is scheduled to address the state legislature on Thursday night.

The Democratic Senator will give her first address to the legislature since being elected to the Senate, starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

Her office says she will discuss her legislative priorities and share her vision for the state's future.    

And then this weekend Cortez Masto will return to northern Nevada to host a town hall on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Reno High School.

