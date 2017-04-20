Terror Investigation Opened in Deadly Paris Attack

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the attack on police officers on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees boulevard.



The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are involved in the probe into the Thursday attack that left a police officer and the attacker dead.



Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says that police officers killed the attacker. He said one police officer was killed and two others were seriously injured and hospitalized.

A French government spokesman says the assailant who opened fire was armed with an automatic firearm akin to a "war weapon."



Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said no tourists or pedestrians were injured during the attack.



Brandet refused to give any specific detail about the suspect's possible criminal history or affiliations.



He says the assailant's identity has not been formally confirmed .



Brandet says while witnesses have described only one gunman, the possibility of accomplices can't be ruled out.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert says unidentified gunman appeared to be alone.



French President Francois Hollande has scheduled an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve following the shootings.



The shooting happened as the country is under a state of emergency from a series of extremist.

President Trump has offered condolences from the U.S. to the people of France.

He calls the attack a "terrible thing" and says "it never ends." He says people must be strong and vigilant.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.



The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France's tense presidential election. Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.



A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting and saw a man's body on the ground before police quickly evacuated the area where she works in a shop.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)