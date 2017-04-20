Businesses Wait While Legislators Work on Taxing Recreational Marijuana

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada in 2016, the biggest hurdle for law makers now is taxation.

The owners of Mynt Cannabis Dispensary in downtown Reno, are counting down the days until they can sell their marijuana recreationally.

“We just want to move forward with the recreational, just the same as the medicinal establishments,” said Clint Cates, co-owner of Mynt.

Already operating dispensaries are hoping legislators find a way to streamline the transition from selling only medical to both recreational and medical.

Mynt believes getting product into the hands of recreational users should be simple since medical is already highly regulated. Senator Julia Ratti agrees, but is also making sure medical patients are prioritized.

"We're not combining the two systems, but aligning them so they can be easily implemented,” said Senator Ratti.

Several bills are going through both houses in the state legislature this session and specifics are still being decided. Question 2 approved by voters last year included a 15 percent excise tax that will be imposed on cultivation facilities who grow the product. Some of that money will go to schools.

Governor Sandoval recommended an additional 10 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana also for schools.

"It is certainly important to fund our school system and that is going to be part of the recommendation. There's just some question If there is going to be additional revenue where will it go,” said Senator Ratti.

When will recreational marijuana go on sale? There are talks of an early start program to get existing medical dispensaries selling with a few caveats. More hearings on that are scheduled in May. The official deadline, though, is January, 1, 2018.