Someone 2 Know: Hans Frischeisen

While many retirees enjoy traveling, one Reno man likes his adventures on two wheels. Translated literally into English, his name means John Fresh-Iron, and it takes an iron will to survive the great outdoors with little more than your bicycle for company. Hans Frischeisen has cycled thousands of miles and is now preparing for his sixth trip around the world.

If his name doesn't give it away, his accent certainly will – this long distance cyclist is not a Reno native. "I was born in a part of Germany that was invaded first by the Soviet forces, and my mother escaped with me by putting me on the rack of her bicycle,” explains Hans.

Hans believes his life was spared that day because of that bike and he's been cycling ever since. At age 76, Frischeisen has no intention of slowing down.

Hans is enthusiastic. "…I have a passion for health, for adventure"

Long distance travel is what Hans loves most. He's cycled the globe five times. He shows us on his map one trip that began by crossing the U.S. "Then I put some pontoons under my bicycle and crossed the Atlantic,” he says, deadpan, then, “of course, I'm kidding"

His sense of humor, love of learning and openness to others are a few of the things that have helped Hans survive on long road trips, riding sometimes 100 miles per day - alone.

“I have ended up with food, with other drinks and with invitations to people's homes,” he says.

Hans says he's experienced great hospitality in places some would consider hostile - like Syria, Iran, Sudan and Russia. "I don't really have a lot of appreciation for governments telling us who our enemies should be, 'cause they are enemies today and they're maybe our friends tomorrow."

Traveling in Nicaragua, Hans helped a village buy a pump and dig a well. "...We grow corn, we have chicken, we have turkeys and 50 people living off this project,” says Hans.

With the weather warming up, Frischeisen is now preparing for this next trip. Hans will take his bike and his very small pack ... " I have a tent in here, a mattress, a sleeping bag, extra clothes, " he says ...and head off to traverse Canada.