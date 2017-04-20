Officials: Man Accused of Kidnapping Former Student Arrested; Teen Found Safe

Authorities say a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody.



Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Her father says he is overjoyed that his daughter has been found safe.

The father tells WSMV-TV that his daughter is probably going to be hungry and that he can't wait to tell her that he loves her. He said Thursday he didn't want to talk about the teacher.

Authorities say they were found at a commune in Cecilville, California, on Thursday. Cummins surrendered without incident.

The father says he is going to have to figure out what sort of state of mind his daughter is in and that it may be a long road to recovery.

Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)