Officials Refuse to Release Aaron Hernandez Records

Massachusetts prison officials, state police and prosecutors have declined to release any records related to Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide in prison.



The officials are citing their ongoing investigation into the ex-NFL star's death, which was discovered early Wednesday morning.



They have yet to release the incident report, officers' logs, video footage from the area around Hernandez's cell and other details about prison protocol, despite repeated requests from The Associated Press.



Correction Department spokesman Christopher Fallon says the agency won't comment until the investigation is completed. State police spokesman Dave Procopio also cites the "active" investigation.



Jose Baez, Hernandez's attorney in his recent double murder trial, has also declined further comment.



Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 slaying. He was acquitted last week in the Boston double murder case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)