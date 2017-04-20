Donations of Supplies Sought for Teachers' Warehouse

From the Washoe County School District:

The Education Alliance of Washoe County is asking local businesses and individuals to donate supplies to the Teachers’ Warehouse, a free resource for teachers to gather essential supplies for use in their classrooms. Teachers’ Warehouse Donation Day will be held on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors are asked to bring items to the warehouse located at 380 Edison Way in Reno.

Currently, many teachers use their own money to buy supplies for their classrooms including arts and crafts, holiday decorations, construction paper, office supplies, and personal hygiene items for students. At the Teachers’ Warehouse, they “shop” for free year-round, gathering essential supplies they need for classroom activities with their students.

“The Education Alliance Teachers’ Warehouse is another way our generous community partners can make a difference in the lives of our 4,300 hard-working teachers,” said Kendall Inskip, executive director of the Education Alliance. “We accept just about anything that could be reused by WCSD teachers year-round, but today is a special day to celebrate and build awareness. Teachers from 100 percent of Washoe County schools utilize the Teachers’ Warehouse and I want to thank all those who donate!”

On Thursday, May 4, Washoe County School District (WCSD) teachers will be invited to “Shop ‘til They Drop” at the Teachers’ Warehouse from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"There are just so many hidden gems to be used in our classrooms at the Teachers’ Warehouse,” said Natha Anderson, president of the Washoe Education Association. “Over the past 20 years there have been more than a few times I've been trying to figure out how to get more materials or supplies for my classroom lessons, and the Ed Alliance Teachers’ Warehouse has what I'm looking for - and it is FREE. What a generous community we have in Washoe County!"

