Reno Air Guard Unit Performs Firefighting Training in Boise

From the Nevada Air National Guard:

The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, is set to begin its annual aerial firefighting training and certification this week in its second year as a member of the Air Expeditionary Group (AEG), which supports the U.S. Forest Service on largescale, wildland firefighting missions using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS).

The certification training includes classroom sessions and flight operations for military flight crews, lead plane pilots and support personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and other wildland fire fighting agencies.

MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of retardant in less than five seconds, covering an area a quarter of a mile long and 100-feet wide.

This is the second certification and training the 152nd has participated in since the National Guard Bureau announced last year that the Reno unit would enter the four-unit group fighting fires nationwide. The three other units include the 153rd Airlift Wing from Cheyenne, Wyoming, the 302nd Airlift Wing from Colorado Springs, Colorado and the 146th Airlift Wing from Port Hueneme, California.

Reno’s hometown Air Guard unit, known as the “High Rollers,” worked several active firefighting missions alongside certified units last year. Once the 152nd has completed enough flight hours over actual wildland fires with fully certified units, it can begin flying autonomous firefighting missions when called. This week’s training is another step in accomplishing full certification.

“We are extremely excited as we enter our second season training on this incredibly important domestic operations mission,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Machabee, commander of the 152nd Operations Group. “The 152nd Airlift Wing is humbled and honored to work with U.S. Forest Service and our partners with the Wyoming Air National Guard, the California Air National Guard and the Colorado Springs U.S. Air Force Reserves in fighting largescale wildland fires nationwide. We’re optimistic about what this means for the future of the Nevada Air National Guard.”

MAFFS can be federally activated when needed for use on fires throughout the U.S. based on an agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Interior and the Department of Defense. It can be activated for use on state fires by governors of the states where the Air National Guard flight crews operate.

“MAFFS have played a critical role in wildfire suppression for more than 40 years by providing surge capacity when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available as they frequently are during periods of high wildfire activity,” said Kim Christensen, Deputy Assistant Director for Operations for the U.S. Forest Service. "Bringing all of the military and civilian personnel that perform this mission together for annual training, as we are at Gowen Field this year, helps ensure that MAFFS fly safely and effectively and that they can be seamlessly integrated into wildfire management operations.”

From the Nevada Air National Guard