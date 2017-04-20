GM Halts Operations in Venezuela After Factory Seized

Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms and strong outflow winds, which goes into effect Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and remains in effect through midnight.More >>
Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72.More >>
The BLM says the MM 155 Fire southwest of Winnemucca in Pershing County is 22,361 acres and 97% contained.More >>
The Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade will take over downtown Reno Saturday. The event is presented by and benefiting the local non-profit organization Our Center, Northern Nevada’s only LGBTQ community center.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
A brush fire that broke out in the 1900 block of C Street in Sparks quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.More >>
