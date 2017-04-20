Investigation Underway After Apartment Fire on Delucchi Lane in Reno

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Reno early Thursday morning.

Crews say the fire broke out at just after 5:15 a.m. on Delucchi Lane near Neil Road, near Meadowood Mall.

Crews evacuated surrounding apartments as a precaution, and say they will remain evacuated as they inspect a possible electrical issue.

Crews tell us two firefighters and one resident were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.