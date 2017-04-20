Police Say Sparks Apartment Shooting Drug-Related, 1 in Critical Condition

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is encouraging adopters to not judge a book by its cover, or in this case, judge a pup by its spots. For about a month now, the shelter has removed all breed labels from its description of adoptable dogs.More >>
A brush fire that broke out in the 1900 block of C Street in Sparks quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
The Long Valley Fire that started last Tuesday near Doyle, California remains 83,733-acres, but it's now 91% contained.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
A brush fire threatened several homes and businesses in north Reno before firefighters were able to put it out.More >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
A brush fire that broke out in the 1900 block of C Street in Sparks quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.More >>
The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging. Linkin Park's concert, scheduled for Sept. 1, at the Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena has been canceled.More >>
