Police Say Sparks Apartment Shooting Drug-Related, 1 in Critical Condition

A 17 year-old remains in critical condition after a shooting that police now say was drug-related.

On Wednesday, April 19th Sparks police responded to multiple reports of shots fired, and a man down and bleeding in an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Rock Boulevard.

Officers were then directed to two young men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Renown. One of the individuals who was shot is a 17-year-old juvenile and remains in critical condition at the hospital. The other victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.

Detectives have learned that the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery during an illegal Marijuana transaction.

Detectives have recovered the gun used in the shooting and the investigation is on-going. All witnesses involved in the attempted robbery and the shooting have been interviewed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sparks Police Detectives, 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.