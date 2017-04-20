Aces Top Isotopes

Aces Release

4/19/2017

The Reno Aces (8-6) marked their fourth consecutive win Wednesday night after an incredible pitching performance by right-hander Zack Godley (1-1) in his first start of 2017, who no-hit the Albuquerque Isotopes through six innings. The Ace collected 16 hits on the night, topping Albuquerque 5-1 at Isotopes Park.

The former 10th rounder, who was acquired by Arizona in a trade with Chicago, collected a total of seven strikeouts (six consecutive) in seven shutout innings. The South Carolina native only threw 61 pitches in his 21 batters faced and totaled no walks with just one hit given up to Isotopes' leadoff batter Raimel Tapia to start the bottom of the seventh.

The Aces, who have scored 31 runs total in the previous three nights, did not have the blowout performance offensively as of late, but kept the early scoring rhythm in the first and second innings.

In the first inning, with one out, Ketel Marte (3-for-5, 2 RBI) beat out an infield ground ball, which led to Christian Walker's (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB) fifth double of the season to score Marte and give the Aces the 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, back-to-back, no-out hits by outfielder's Reymond Fuentes (3-for-4) and Kristopher Negron (1-for-5) helped lead the way for two manufactured runs to make it a 3-0 advantage.

The Aces tacked on a fourth run in the sixth after catcher Willians Astudillo (1-for-4, RBI) lead off the inning with a single and was brought in on a two-out single up the middle by Marte.

In the eighth, with one out, Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, RBI) reached on a single and advanced to third on a throwing error by Isotopes third baseman Derrik Gibson. Following was Marte, who again beat out an infield grounder to score the fifth run and final run, Vargas, and mark his second RBI on the night.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, with left-hander Eric Jokisch in relief for Godley, the Isotopes put together three-consecutive hits to manufacture a run and break the shutout.

Jokisch pitched two innings, only allowing three hits to his first three batters faced. He struck out the side to end the game in the bottom of the ninth.

The Aces continue into game three of the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes tomorrow, April 20 at 5:35 p.m. at Isotopes Park.