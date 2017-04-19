Euphotoria 2017

Every year an estimated 70,000 young adults - between the ages of 15 and 39 years old - are diagnosed with cancer. Instead of focusing on building their lives, they are forced into a world of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. However, an event this week is changing the aperture of the conversation - by adding light to the lives of young people affected by cancer - one photo at a time.

More than 150 photographs will be on display at Dolan Lexus of Reno on South Virginia Street this Friday, April 21st from 4-7 p.m. Created by local and nationally-recognized photographers, each photo will sell for $30-$50 and all the money raised will go to My Hometown Heroes. Danny Heinsohn started the non-profit as a way to help fellow cancer survivors. "I actually started My Hometown Heroes to celebrate my 10th year in remission from brain cancer in 2010." My Hometown Heroes is a scholarship fund for young adult cancer survivors who are in or about to attend college. To date, 42 people around the country have received upwards of $5,000 each. "Being diagnosed as a young adult when you're trying to establish your identity and you have cancer sideswipe you - it really puts you in for a loop."

The photography fundraiser will help Danny and his non-profit team help even more people. "The event is called Euphotoria," says Danny. "A venue for creative and therapeutic expression through photography. It was formed by a fellow cancer survivor who was diagnosed with brain cancer a couple years ago." Jared Lindwall is three months out of his last treatment. "I was originally diagnosed in 2014 with a Glioblastoma which is a deadly and aggressive form of brain cancer." One of Jared's childhood friends, Bridget Rosscup - who has long been passionate about photography and education - reached out to help. Jared connected Bridget with Danny and that is how Euphotoria came to life.

With nine categories, you can expect a wide variety of images. From nature to adventure, even the Snapchat generation is getting involved. "I wanted to help them use photography as a way to get involved in their community and also become more active," explains Bridget who is Euphotoria's Curator and Director. Plus, this event puts a much needed focus on a group of people often overlooked - the young adult cancer survivors hoping for a picture-perfect life ahead.

Tickets for Euphotoria are available for $35 at www.myhometownheroes.com.

For more information, contact Bridget Rosscup at euphotorianv@gmail.com or call 775-240-0993.