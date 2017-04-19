Reno Bighorns Unveil New Team Colors - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Bighorns Unveil New Team Colors

Posted: Updated:

RENO, Nev. ---- Today, the Reno Bighorns unveiled their new color identity and logos with fans during a special unveiling event at Whitney Peak Hotel.

The team’s colors were changed from green, tan and blue to purple, gray and black. The visual change was altered to unite the Bighorns and their NBA Affiliate team (Sacramento Kings) and create a visual connection between the two.

Purple will serve as the Bighorns primary color. Purple is the cornerstone of the Kings brand, it serves as more than a color to the Kings, it’s an identity. Gray and Black will serve as the team’s secondary colors.

The new primary logo which features Nevada’s state animal, has been redesigned with a purple outline. A crown now will sit atop the “I” symbolizing a strong partnership with the Kings. The Kings crown reflects the rich tradition of the team dating back to the team’s origins.

The Reno Bighorns have been the NBA Development League affiliate of the Kings since the 2008-09 season. The Kings acquired controlling interest in the Bighorns in mid-October, making them the 15th NBA team to own and operate its NBA D-League affiliate. 

