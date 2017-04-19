Chick-fil-A in South Reno to Open May 25; Hiring Underway

From CP Communications:

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant currently under construction in south Reno near Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open May 25th.

After years spent helping to open Chick-fil-A locations across the country, Ryan Smith will open his own restaurant later this spring as he continues the chain’s Nevada expansion with the first location in Reno.

Ryan Smith, named franchise owner of the restaurant under construction at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd., first joined the chain as part of the leadership team of a Florida franchise after graduating with a degree in business and economics from Wheaton College in Illinois. After two years in that role, he spent the next two traveling around the country, supporting franchise owners as they opened new locations. From among the 27,000 applicants Chick-fil-A receives each year for about 100 locations, Smith was selected to help pioneer the brand in Nevada where the first three locations opened in metro Las Vegas earlier this year. He is thrilled to bring the chain’s award-winning customer service and handcrafted menu items to a city he and his wife have made their new home.

“My wife Danielle and I couldn’t be more excited to finally open the doors of Reno’s first Chick-fil-A,” Smith said. “We know the community has been waiting a long time and we can’t wait to welcome and serve our first guests.”

Smith, who will be involved in the day-to-day operation of the new restaurant, is hiring 130 team members and applications are currently being accepted at www.renocfa.com. He is looking to hire full-time and part-time positions to work in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership positions focused on talent, training and administrative support. Among other benefits that include scholarships for continuing education, Chick-fil-A restaurant team members appreciate having Sundays off, flexible schedules, and the family atmosphere fostered at the restaurant.

The South McCarran Chick-fil-A restaurant is among 102 Chick-fil-A locations that will open this year, creating nearly 9,000 new jobs. More information about the first Reno Chick-fil-A restaurant can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/renocfa/.