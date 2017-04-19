Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Vehicle Burglaries

The Sparks Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect related to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Nugget Casino parking garage.

SPD says that on December 17 at about 1 am, the suspect was captured on video surveillance entering multiple unoccupied vehicles inside the parking garage.

Police say that once the suspect gained access to the interior of the vehicles, he removed several pieces of personal property, including a Ruger brand 1911 handgun. They say that before he left the scene, the suspect discharged a firearm at the window of another parked and unattended vehicle where the glass shattered and the suspect removed property from inside the vehicle.

If anyone has information related to this case, you are asked to call the Sparks Police Detective Division at (775)353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.