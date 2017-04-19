Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Vehicle Burglaries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Suspect in Vehicle Burglaries

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect related to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Nugget Casino parking garage.

SPD says that on December 17 at about 1 am, the suspect was captured on video surveillance entering multiple unoccupied vehicles inside the parking garage. 

Police say that once the suspect gained access to the interior of the vehicles, he removed several pieces of personal property, including a Ruger brand 1911 handgun. They say that before he left the scene, the suspect discharged a firearm at the window of another parked and unattended vehicle where the glass shattered and the suspect removed property from inside the vehicle.  

If anyone has information related to this case, you are asked to call the Sparks Police Detective Division at (775)353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.