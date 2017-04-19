Wolf Pack Places Sixth at MW Championship

The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest. six...More >>
The Reno Aces salvaged a series split with a 7-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field Thursday night. The Aces divided the night between five arms on the mound – Aaron Laffey, Jared Miller, Erik Davis, Louis Coleman, and Jimmie Sherfy – combining for a six-hitter with just three runs allowed. Rudy Flores highlighted the night offensively finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run.More >>
After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday....More >>
