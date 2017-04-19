Wolf Pack Places Sixth at MW Championship

From University of Nevada Athletics:

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – The Nevada women’s golf team ended its 2017 Mountain West Championship run with a sixth place finish.

The Wolf Pack recorded its best round of the entire championship on Wednesday with a team score of 302. That score combined with the first two rounds gave Nevada a three-round total of 911, which is 47-over par. The Pack finished ahead of Wyoming, Colorado State and Boise State. UNLV won its second consecutive women’s golf championship, finishing three strokes ahead of runner-up San Diego State. The Rebels earn three points towards the Governor’s Series, but Nevada remains ahead, 18-12.

Freshman Mari Nishiura recorded a top 10 finish in her conference championship debut, her fourth top 10 of the season. Nishiura turned in her best round of the week with a 1-under 71 on Wednesday and finished at 4-over for the tournament. She was on pace to tie her career-low of 70 but a bogey on No. 17 dropped her a shot. Her final round was the only round under par for a Nevada golfer this week.

Junior Celyn Khoo also posted her best round of the championship with a 1-over 73 in the final round. Khoo collected four birdies during her round and finished her day going birdie-birdie on the last two holes. She jumped nine spots to finish in a tie for 27th. Freshman Katy Rutherford and sophomore Kaitlin Collom each carded rounds of 79 on Wednesday, tying Rutherford for 30th and Collom for 36th. Junior Jordan Keyser struggled on the final day and posted a round of 82, giving her sole possession of 40th place.

Fernanda Escauriza of San Diego State birdied two of her last three holes to capture a two-stroke individual win over runner-up My Leander of San Jose State. Just five players in the 45-player field finished under par.

Nevada Players

T9. Mari Nishiura, 74-75-71=220 (+4)

T27. Celyn Khoo, 83-75-73=231 (+15)

T30. Katy Rutherford, 74-79-79=232 (+16)

T36. Kaitlin Collom, 75-83-79=237 (+21)

40. Jordan Keyser, 81-76-82=239 (+23)