NDOT Closes Bafford Lane Bridge in Fallon for Flood Mitigation

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed the Bafford Lane (State Route 726) bridge in Fallon as part of coordinated flood mitigation efforts.

Bafford Lane is closed at the Carson River. NDOT and local agencies cut sections of the road and riverbed embankment at the Bafford Lane bridge on Wednesday to allow increased flow of the Carson River as part of coordinated local flood mitigation measures. Access to Bafford Lane on either side of the river will remain available to local traffic via U.S. 95 or Indian Lakes Road. The Bafford Lane bridge will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

To help prevent potential flooding in the City of Fallon following historically heavy winter precipitation, the Truckee Carson Irrigation District, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Churchill County and the City of Fallon, are releasing water out of Lahontan Reservoir to natural land basins near Fallon. Enhancing Carson River water flow at the Bafford Lane bridge will help channel floodwaters to natural water basins and reduce potential flooding of residential properties in Fallon.

Earlier this spring, NDOT installed additional drainage culverts underneath U.S. 95 and U.S. 50 near Fallon to help channel floodwaters underneath the highways. The improvements will also help reinforce the highways against potential flooding in future years. NDOT will also closely monitor specific state roads and bridges in the area for any potential impacts of heavier water flows.