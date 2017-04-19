NDOT Closes Bafford Lane Bridge in Fallon for Flood Mitigation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Closes Bafford Lane Bridge in Fallon for Flood Mitigation

Posted: Updated:

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed the Bafford Lane (State Route 726) bridge in Fallon as part of coordinated flood mitigation efforts.

Bafford Lane is closed at the Carson River. NDOT and local agencies cut sections of the road and riverbed embankment at the Bafford Lane bridge on Wednesday to allow increased flow of the Carson River as part of coordinated local flood mitigation measures. Access to Bafford Lane on either side of the river will remain available to local traffic via U.S. 95 or Indian Lakes Road. The Bafford Lane bridge will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

To help prevent potential flooding in the City of Fallon following historically heavy winter precipitation, the Truckee Carson Irrigation District, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Churchill County and the City of Fallon, are releasing water out of Lahontan Reservoir to natural land basins near Fallon. Enhancing Carson River water flow at the Bafford Lane bridge will help channel floodwaters to natural water basins and reduce potential flooding of residential properties in Fallon.

Earlier this spring, NDOT installed additional drainage culverts underneath U.S. 95 and U.S. 50 near Fallon to help channel floodwaters underneath the highways. The improvements will also help reinforce the highways against potential flooding in future years. NDOT will also closely monitor specific state roads and bridges in the area for any potential impacts of heavier water flows.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.