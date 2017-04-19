Suspects Sought in Connection with Armed Robbery of the Comstock - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspects Sought in Connection with Armed Robbery of the Comstock Casino

The Fallon Police Department is looking for two suspects in the armed robbery of the Comstock Casino over the weekend. 

Police say two armed suspects entered the casino Saturday, April 15th, in the early morning hours, and asked an employee to give them an undisclosed amount of cash. 

One suspect is said to have been in possession of a .410 gauge sawed off shotgun. 

The four-door truck and/or light colored sport utility vehicle in the security camera photo is also believed to be associated with the suspects. 

If you have any information call the Fallon Police Department at 775-423-2111 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text to tip number 847411 (Tip 411) Keyword - SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects in this case.

