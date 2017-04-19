Suspects Sought in Connection with Armed Robbery of the Comstock Casino

A brush fire that broke out in the 1900 block of C Street in Sparks quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex.More >>
Fallon residents have avoided a possible disaster, now that the peak of spring run-off has passed. The winter's record precipitation numbers forced local, state, and federal officials to start flood mitigation efforts, starting in February. Now, they are declaring victory over Mother Nature.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says three children were hurt after a head-on crash on the Mount Rose Summit late Friday afternoon.More >>
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting their Scheels Summer of Service volunteer event later this month.More >>
The Washoe County School District wants to hear from the community next week about two new school construction projects. WCSD says they're already spending millions of dollars on repairs to schoolsMore >>
A photo of a Washoe County School District school bus seemingly parked outside Wild Orchid has made some waves on the internet.More >>
A Reno man faces a life sentence for lewdness with a child.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 north of Tonopah.More >>
Reno police arrest the suspect who sliced a man in the chest late Thursday night.More >>
This weekend Carson City is the place to be! There's also lots happening in Reno. Here's a list of your 'Things Do!'More >>
