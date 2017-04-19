Memorial Decoration Returned After Theft Recorded on Doorbell Camera

A Sun Valley family says an important decoration that was stolen from their home earlier this month has since been returned.

On Wednesday, KTVN reported that the family’s large, colorful metal butterfly hanging outside the family's home on Snowdrop Court was stolen, the theft recorded on a doorbell camera.

The homeowner now tells us that they found their metal butterfly outside their home on the lawn wrapped inside a towel with an apology note attached. The note explained that the person was dared to take it and that they are truly sorry and nothing like this will ever happen again.

The family is very grateful that the butterfly was returned. It hangs outside their home in memory of the resident's father who loved butterflies and passed away.