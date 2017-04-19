Troopers in Trucks for "Badge On Board"

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers took out their own semi-truck today to look for and catch aggressive drivers. We joined them for the start of their 3-day “Badge on Board” crackdown, watching for a persistent danger.

It was a beautiful morning with open roads…perfect conditions for a little NHP sting operation. Sergeant Bill Murwin says accidents are waiting to happen between cars and semi-trucks on the highways. He took us to the trouble spots, and spotted driver errors. It didn’t take long, when he turned to us and said, "See that white truck just pulled in front of him, closed that space on him...just like this one right here just pulled in front of me."

We followed the NHP “Badge on Board” semi-truck, heading east on I-80. What the drivers didn’t know is that in the passenger seat of that semi was a trooper armed with a 2-way to call in another trooper if anybody cut that truck off or made any other illegal moves.

It took only a few minutes to catch a pickup truck and trailer. Then further down the road, an SUV is caught. Both are common sights for Sergeant Murwin, who's been working road patrols for 16 years. His pet peeve? "Passenger vehicles pulling in front of trucks, as they're coming up to an exit."

Too often there's not enough room to stop these 80,000 pound monsters. Many drivers came very close to getting pulled over for just that. This is a serious crackdown, with a total of 8 troopers on this run. Sgt. Murvin told us, "If there's a fatal crash, if there are crashes with injuries...one of these is enough for us to go all out." All addressing the deadly mix of semi-trucks, car driver aggression, and inattention. Sergeant Murwin sees it all the time. Back at the station after our drive, longtime semi driver Mike Mummert wants drivers who share the road with the big guys, to keep something in mind: "They figure they can beat the big rig. They're smaller, faster. But if something happens, that truck's not stopping."

Back on the highway, Sergeant Murvin puts the problem in one sentence: "They're just not thinking about the truck, and what the truck driver is controlling."