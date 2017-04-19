Fallon Police Looking for Missing Man

The Fallon Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Justin Seidler, reported missing by his family.

Seidler has not been seen or heard from since Monday April 17th.

Police say he may be driving a silver 2001 Nissan Sentra with Nevada license plate 67F719.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call the police department at 775-423-2111 and mention case F17-02567.