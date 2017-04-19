Associate Head Coach Named for Wolf Pack Men's Basketball

From the Nevada Wolf Pack:

Former Louisiana State University head coach Johnny Jones has been named associate head coach of Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball by head coach Eric Musselman. Jones joins the staff after one of the most successful seasons in Wolf Pack history.



“We are absolutely thrilled that coach Jones has joined our staff,” said Musselman. “I saw the leadership and basketball knowledge he possesses when we worked together at LSU. He’s going to be a very important part of many more tournament runs here at Nevada.”



Jones won 90 games in his five years as the head coach at LSU, the most of any head coach at LSU in their first five years. He was the fourth-winningest coach in LSU history. The DeRidder, La. native led the LSU Tigers to two postseason appearances, an NIT and NCAA tournament bid, and coached the 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. Musselman was on Jones’ staff during the 2014-15 season.



“I had the opportunity to work with Coach Musselman during our NCAA tournament run,” Jones said. “We had a great experience working together and developed a really good relationship. I’ve watched him grow his Nevada team over the last two years and seen the success. I jumped at the opportunity to work with him again.”



While at LSU, Coach Jones also recruited Tim Quarterman (Portland Trail Blazers), Johnny O’Bryant (Charlotte Hornets), Jordan Mickey (Boston Celtics) and Jarrell Martin (Memphis Grizzlies).



Jones was also a head coach at North Texas for 11 seasons from 2001-12. He led the Mean Green to two NCAA tournaments berths and five top-three conference finishes. Overall, Jones has 33 years of Division I coaching experience, and will bring all that to the Wolf Pack as associate head coach.



“I’m excited to be a part of the Wolf Pack family and serve in any capacity that is needed to help the team continue to build on the success and the momentum from last season.”



Jones also reunites with assistant coach Ronald Dupree and graduate assistant Hays Myers on the coaching staff. Dupree was the director of student-athlete development for the Tigers during the 2015-16 season while Myers was a student manager in the same season.



Jones played his college ball at LSU. He was a part of the 1981 Final Four team and joined head coach Dale Brown’s staff after his playing time, helping lead the Tigers to another Final Four in 1986. Jones and his wife Kelli have two children, John and Jillian.

