Silverwing Development Unveils Plans for Victorian Square in Sparks

Silverwing Development has unveiled plans to revitalize Victorian Square into a walkable master planned community in the heart of Sparks. It says throughout the next five to seven years, the addition of more than 1,500 housing units, including a wide variety of lifestyle options, combined with 60,000 square feet of retail/commercial space will join the renovation of the Galaxy Luxury 14-plex Theater and projects currently under construction.

“The vision that Silverwing brings to this project is exactly what we need in Victorian Square,” said Sparks Mayor Geno Martini.“Residents looking for a vibrant walkable community conveniently located near our existing businesses as well as new shops, entertainment and dining options will benefit our economy and City building a strong sense of community in downtown.”

Victorian Square is home to a number of current businesses and special events. Silverwings says residents and visitors can expect to see the addition of a variety of unique bars, eclectic coffee houses, dining options, entertainment and boutique shopping.

“Our goal is to revitalize Victorian Square to be a vibrant and engaging downtown where people want to live and/or visit repeatedly,” said J Witt, president of Silverwing Development. “Complementing existing businesses and special events, our plans provide mixed use living with community spaces and amenities unparalleled in the area. Combine this with walkability, connectivity to public transportation and freeway access for a quick trip out of Victorian Square and you have the perfect blend for those looking for an urban lifestyle.”

Last year, Silverwing commenced construction on the first phase of The Fountainhouse in Victorian Square, with a fitness center and clubhouse and 220 one- and two-bedroom apartments, many of which have garages. Currently, this project is in construction wrap-up and many units are now available for immediate occupancy.

Also under construction, The Fountainhouse mixed-use project consists of 16 large flats conveniently appointed over 8,500 square feet of commercial space with secured parking.This phase is located in front of the Galaxy Luxury Theater. This project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Additionally, The Bridges is underway for multi-family living in Northern Nevada. With 194 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with secured covered parking, nine distinct public areas including two outdoor atriums, four rooftop gathering areas, two covered outdoor large screen lounge areas, managed WIFI, dog grooming, bike storage (secured), a clubhouse game room and extensive 24/7 accessed gym. An additional 12,500 square feet of retail commercial space is situated on site. Leasing activities begin in February 2018 with occupancy in the spring.

All new and upcoming developments will have the equivalent of CCTV to add to the security of area.

With the $25 million renovations currently taking place at The Nugget, the revitalization at the Galaxy Theater and future plans not yet announced, when finished Victorian Square will blend historic Sparks with modern living, amenities and commercial/retail spaces.

In all, these projects represent a $350,000,000 million investment in downtown Sparks.

For more information visit the websites at www.thebridgesvs.com and www.fountainhousesparks.com

From EastPR