Fox News Cuts Ties With Bill O'Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Longtime Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will not return to the network in the wake of renewed scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment, 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the Fox News parent company said in a statement.

The announcement comes after weeks of renewed scrutiny over O’Reilly’s behavior toward women at Fox News. O’Reilly and Fox reportedly settled several multi-million-dollar lawsuits with women who accused the host of sexual harassment.

O’Reilly last appeared on air on April 11 before taking what he said was a pre-planned vacation. New York magazine reported earlier Wednesday that the Murdoch family, which controls 21st Century Fox, had decided to cut ties with the host.

(CBS News)