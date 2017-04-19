Sparks Police Seek Larceny Suspects

Sparks Police officers need your help finding a utility trailer that was stolen from Greg Street early Monday morning.

Police say at approximately 5:15am, unknown suspects stole a white utility trailer from the front of a Fifth Element Fabrication on Greg Street.

Police say one vehicle appears to be a white pickup with a dark colored or black hood, and the second vehicle appears to be a dark colored Camaro.

if anyone has information concerning this case, call Sparks Police at 353-2231 or Secret Witness 322-4900.