Sparks Police Seek Larceny Suspects - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Larceny Suspects

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police officers need your help finding a utility trailer that was stolen from Greg Street early Monday morning. 

Police say at approximately 5:15am, unknown suspects stole a white utility trailer from the front of a Fifth Element Fabrication on Greg Street. 

Police say one vehicle appears to be a white pickup with a dark colored or black hood, and the second vehicle appears to be a dark colored Camaro.

if anyone has information concerning this case, call Sparks Police at 353-2231 or Secret Witness 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.