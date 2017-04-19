President Trump Extends Private-Sector Health Care Program for V - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Extends Private-Sector Health Care Program for Veterans

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets some veterans seek medical care in the private sector.
    
The extension will give Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin time to develop a more comprehensive plan to allow veterans to more easily go outside the VA health system for care. The new law allows the VA to operate its Choice program until its funding runs out, expected early next year.
    
Trump says veterans have "not been taken care of properly" and the bill will extend and improve the program so they can see any doctor they choose.
    
The Choice program was put in place after a 2014 scandal over long wait times for vets at the VA medical center in Phoenix.
    
The program was to have expired in August.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.