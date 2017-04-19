Jury Back at Work in Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial in Las Vegas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jury Back at Work in Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:

A federal jury is back at work deliberating in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a confrontation that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.
    
Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon and were off Friday before spending all day Monday and Tuesday going over two months of evidence and testimony.
    
Six defendants face 10 charges each, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.
    
Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he's found guilty of crimes of violence.
    
No shots were fired before the federal Bureau of Land Management abandoned the roundup and withdrew.
    
The standoff near Bunkerville was seen as a victory for states' rights advocates against the federal land policies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.