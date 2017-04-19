NHP Reports Crashes on SR 28/Spooner Lake, I-80 Near Wells Avenu - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Reports Crashes on SR 28/Spooner Lake, I-80 Near Wells Avenue

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a single vehicle rollover on State Route 28 at Spooner Lake. 

Police say the driver received medical treatment at the scene. 

Drivers should expect delays in that area. 

NHP also reports a separate crash on I-80 east near Wells Avenue in Reno. Troopers say there are unknown injures. 

There are also delays reported in that area. 

