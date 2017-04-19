Georgia House Race Down to 2 Candidates; Runoff Set for June

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff will meet in a runoff for a greater Atlanta congressional seat with national implications.



Ossoff harnessed opposition to President Donald Trump to lead an 18-candidate ballot in the typically conservative district. But he fell short of the majority needed to win outright.



Handel finished second as the top Republican vote-getter.



A two-month runoff campaign will test both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.



Ossoff has pitched himself as a check on Trump and an opponent to Washington gridlock. Handel is a former Georgia secretary of state and has largely avoided talking about Trump, who lagged other Republicans in the district last November.



Tom Price resigned the seat to become Trump's health secretary.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th."

The Hollywood reference follows Trump's previous assertion that the media is backing Ossoff.

Last week, Republicans pulled out a victory in Kansas in a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Mike Pompeo, now CIA director.

