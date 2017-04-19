Many Area Ski Resorts Closing Even With Record Snow

As snow fell Tuesday at Diamond Peak in Incline Village, Jaclyn Ream contrasted the above-average winter with an average reality.

"We are closing this Sunday, April 23," said Ream, Media Relations for Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

It is common for many ski resorts to close towards the end of April and a wave of Lake Tahoe resorts are closing this weekend.

Closing Sunday, April 23

Sierra-At-Tahoe

Northstar

Diamond Peak

Closing Sunday, April 30

Heavenly Ski Resort

Closing Sunday, May 7

Sugar Bowl

Homewood and Kirkwood closed last weekend.

Even with record snow fall this season, visitors lose interest and stop coming.

"This time of year it starts to slow down," said Ream. "People are doing other things. They're golfing, they're biking."

This winter came with a lot of good and bad for ski resorts. The good, of course, was boasting fresh powder and lots of it, but many had to close often due to high winds, power outages, road closures, and avalanche danger. To make up for lost revenue, some including Mt. Rose and Squaw Valley will remain open much later than most, but paying staff and other expenses just isn't sustainable with fewer visitors for resorts like Diamond Peak.

Visitors from Orange County, California, were surprised by how it was snowing in Incline Village on Tuesday.

“We thought it would be sunny and spring weather to see the wild flowers blooming, but here we are people can probably ski through July this year,” said visitor Christy Sanders.

There hasn't been much of a spring ski season, but Diamond Peak is expecting to end their record year with a beautiful weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

“Come out this weekend, with your tropical tees and enjoy that spring skiing and nice weather, but yeah, it keeps snowing,” said Ream.

Details on Diamond Peak’s final 2017 weekend, click here.