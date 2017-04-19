Aces Top Albuquerque - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Top Albuquerque

4/18/2017

Oswaldo Arcia and the Reno Aces hit their way past the Isotopes of Albuquerque Tuesday evening by a score of 7-4. Arcia, who hit two home runs in his final game of the Aces homestand yesterday, followed suit with two more home runs tonight. Arcia’s back-to-back multi-home run performance ties him with reigning PCL Player of the Week Christian Walker for the team-high (4).

Arcia got the offense going in the top of the second inning. With a full count, Arcia blasted a Zach Jemiola fastball to dead center field, clearing the fence in Albuquerque by less than five feet. Arcia now has six multi-hit games out of eleven games played this season. After the Isotopes had responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, the Aces responded with home runs by Jack Reinheimer in the fourth and a Zach Borenstein solo shot in the fifth.

Reno poured it on in the top of the sixth inning, scoring four runs on three hits, the biggest of them all coming off the bat of outfielder Arcia. With runners on first and second, Arcia drove a ball into the deepest part of Isotopes Park to clear the 424-foot sign and give the Aces a 7-1 lead.

Diamondbacks number one prospect Anthony Banda got the start on the mound for Reno. The left-hander scattered six hits over 5.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs while striking out five. Banda was relieved by Eric Davis in the bottom of the sixth inning. Davis allowed one hit before striking out the final batter of the inning to send it to the seventh. Recently added Jake Winston made his Triple-A debut. Winston was sharp in his first inning, going one-two-three. The 23-year-old allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth on one hit and one walk. Silvino Bracho entered the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth picking up his second save of the 2017 season.

The Aces will play against the Albuquerque Isotopes again tomorrow night from Isotopes Park at 5:35 PM. 

