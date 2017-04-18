Sparks Post Office to host Passport Fair Saturday

The Sparks Post Office is holding a special passport fair this weekend.

The event will be held at 750 4th Street, on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Our Post Office is pleased to host this special passport fair event,” said Sparks Postmaster Lynn Holmes. “We will provide extra postal staffing for the fair, so that all applications will be processed quickly and efficiently.”

There are two travel documents that can be applied for -- the passport book or the passport card.

The passport book can be used for most international travel world-wide. The less costly passport card may only be used for land and sea travel between the United States and Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean. Both the passport card and the passport book have the same validity period: 10 years for an adult, five years for children 15 and younger.

Anyone planning to attend can help save their passport application processing time by bringing the below required documents.

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either: a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable.) Visit www.travel.state.gov for questions regarding documentation.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport; a naturalization certificate; a certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.

The passport application requires one recent photograph. If you don’t have a photo, photo services will be available for $15 for each application payable to the Post Office.

All fees must be paid for by checks, cash or money order. No credit cards.