Area Prescription Drug Round Up This Weekend

Local and federal agencies are teaming up to sponsor another Prescription Drug Round Up event on Saturday, April 29th.

One of the biggest problems with the prescription drug abuse epidemic is that the medicines are so easily available. The most commonly abused are painkillers, depressants and stimulants. A majority of prescription drug abusers often get the pills from friends or family, for free. This puts them at higher risk for addiction and overdose.

So what can you do to help fight the nation's opioid abuse crisis? Clean out your medicine cabinets. Agencies across Washoe County are hosting several Prescription Drug Round Up Events. Since 2009, the county's round up efforts have yielded a collection of nearly 300,000 pills.

The public is encouraged to bring any excess medications to a drop-off site. By reducing the available supply of prescription drugs for abuse, lives can be saved.

Medications – including household prescription and over the counter pills and liquids – can be dropped off at the Round Up event with no questions asked.

Citizens are asked to bring medications in their original containers if possible, and may mark out the patient’s name if they wish.

Prescription waste or expired/surplus medications from medical offices or pharmaceutical companies or their representatives are not accepted at this event. In addition, volunteers from Northern Nevada HOPES and the Northern Nevada Outreach Team will be collecting residential sharps and providing information to the community about proper syringe disposal.

Round Up Locations April 29th 10:00am – 2:00pm:

Raleys - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno

Walgreens - 10370 N. McCarran Blvd, Reno

Save Mart - 4995 Kietzke Lane, Reno

CVS - 680 N. McCarran Blvd, Sparks

Walgreens - 3000 Vista Blvd, Sparks

Smith’s -175 Lemmon Drive, Reno

Wal-Mart North - 3770 Hwy 395, Carson City

Walgreens - 1342 Hwy 395, Gardnerville

DCSO Ranchos Substation - 1281 Kimmerling, Gardnerville

East Fork Fire and Paramedic station #4 - 1476 Albite Road, Topaz Ranch Estates, Wellington

Safeway - 212 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove

For those unable to make it to the Round-Up event, permanent prescription drug drop boxes are available at local police departments. Law enforcement would like to remind the community that these drop boxes only accept pills; they do not accept liquids or needles. For information about how to dispose of needles, contact Northern Nevada HOPES at 786-4673.

The drug drop boxes are available during regular business hours at the following locations:

Reno Police Department – 455 E. 2nd Street, Reno

Sparks Police Department – 1701 East Prater Way, Sparks

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Parr Blvd., Reno

University of Nevada Reno Police Department – 1664 N. Virginia Street, Bldg. 82, Reno

Since the area’s first event in the fall of 2009, the Round Ups in Washoe County have collected over 2 million prescription pills. Nearly 300,000 of those pills were in categories that are commonly diverted and abused, such as painkillers, depressants and stimulants.

Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the US, having claimed 47,055 lives in 2014. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with 18,893 overdose deaths attributed to prescription pain relievers in 2014. The Prescription Drug Round Up event seeks to reduce the available supply of excess prescription drugs, while also raising awareness in the community about this epidemic.

Additional information on the proper disposal of unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be located at www.jtnn.org. If you have any questions regarding the Round-Up event or the drop boxes, you are encouraged to call Stacy Ward, Prevention & Education Coordinator for the Reno Police Department at 657-4794.

JTNN and The Reno Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Partnership of Community Resources and East Fork Fire and Paramedic District contributed to this report.

Also on Saturday, April 28, is the WestCare in Reno's 2nd Annual Heart to Heart dinner and silent auction at the Atlantis at 6 P.M. Profits from last year went directly toward a wide variety of items including cold weather gear, clothing, undergarments, hygiene items, reading glasses, etc. WestCare is a non-profit organization. Its programs focus on detoxification from opiates and alcohol, crisis intervention, outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment for mental health and substance disorders, and transitional sober living for veterans.