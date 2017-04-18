RTC Advisory Committee Seeking Employees - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Advisory Committee Seeking Employees

The Regional Transportation Commission says there are opportunities for people who are interested in safety and the future of the Truckee Meadows.

RTC says there are currently openings on the Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC) for full term members. This committee has an important role, discussing multi-modal transportation issues, giving input on projects and proposals and making recommendations to the RTC Board.  Appointments are approved by the RTC Board. 

Part of the responsibilities include attending a monthly meeting that are currently held on the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the RTC Offices at 1105 Terminal Way in Reno. These meetings last about one to two hours.

For an application and committee information, please go to www.rtcwashoe.com and click on Advisory Committees.

