Police: 1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash at Mayberry and McCarran in Reno

Channel 2 News has learned that one person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Reno.

Officers responded to the intersection just south of Mayberry Drive and McCarran Boulevard in Reno around 6 p.m.

An investigation being conducted by the Reno Police Department has revealed that a group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on McCarran when one of them crashed into the back of a pickup truck. That pickup truck was pulling out of a shopping center.

Reno Police confirm the motorcyclist passed away in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

Police tell us that speed does appear to be a factor, and that neither alcohol or drugs appear to be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Reno Police at 775-334-2141, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.