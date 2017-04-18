Police: 1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash at Mayberry and McCarran i - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: 1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash at Mayberry and McCarran in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Channel 2 News has learned that one person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Reno.

Officers responded to the intersection just south of Mayberry Drive and McCarran Boulevard in Reno around 6 p.m.

An investigation being conducted by the Reno Police Department has revealed that a group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on McCarran when one of them crashed into the back of a pickup truck. That pickup truck was pulling out of a shopping center.

Reno Police confirm the motorcyclist passed away in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

Police tell us that speed does appear to be a factor, and that neither alcohol or drugs appear to be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Reno Police at 775-334-2141, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.