Boys and Girls Club Launches Mobile App

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows officially launched their first-ever mobile app. Another big announcement for the club, they are adding two new locations this summer.

The club partnered with My Civic Apps to develop their first-ever custom cellphone app. It is specifically designed to help keep parents, volunteers, donors and staff better connected with the club.

The app will allow for a more instant form of communication between the club and parents. They can choose for push notifications to be sent directly to their phones regarding special events, programs or other urgent alerts. If a message is unique to any one of their 20 locations across the area, the club can send specific push notifications to parents by zip code.

Club staff can also complete injury or incident reports through the app, which will then be digitally stored for future records. The free, user-friendly app is available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Currently, the club serves approximately 14,000 children in the area, but they are looking to expand that by opening a new location in Winnemuca and one in Ely, this summer. They hope to serve 50-100 children at the Ely location and 100-150 kids in Winnemuca.