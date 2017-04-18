Crash on 4th Near Eldorado - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crash on 4th Near Eldorado

There is a crash on West 4th Street between Sierra and Virginia in front of the Eldorado.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Bug and a truck with a trailer. 

The truck and trailer are turned on its side.

All lanes are currently blocked on West 4th Street from Sierra to Virginia and only westbound lanes only are open on West 4th Street from Sierra to West Street. 

