Deputies Say Missing Plane Found in Sierra County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputies Say Missing Plane Found in Sierra County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Civil Air Patrol, taken April 19, 2017 Courtesy: Civil Air Patrol, taken April 19, 2017

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. 

Deputies say someone found the wreckage on Tuesday in a remote area near Yuba Pass in Sierra County. Deputies say the bodies of 53-year-old Brenda Jane Richard and 54-year-old Mark Steven Richard were also found inside the wreckage. Deputies say the family of the Santa Rosa couple has been notified. 

The Socata TB-20 Trinidad took off April 17 from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee and never arrived at its intended destination of Petaluma Municipal Airport.

More than 117 CAP volunteers, 15 CAP aircraft and 12 CAP vehicles participated in an extensive search that eventually ended without success.

(Civil Air Patrol contributed to this report.)

