Reno Police Seek Two Suspects in Vehicle Burglaries

Reno Police are searching for two people who are suspected to be involved in recent vehicle burglaries.

RPD says the two individuals are described as a male and a female suspect.

Police say the two suspects were last seen in a white or silver passenger car.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's Burglary Division, at 775-334-2144, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP). A $500 reward is being offered.