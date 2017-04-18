Tax Increase in March Yields $4.6 Million for NFL Stadium in Veg - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tax Increase in March Yields $4.6 Million for NFL Stadium in Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MANICA Architecture Courtesy: MANICA Architecture

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Taxpayers contributed more than $4.6 million for an NFL stadium in Las Vegas during March, when an increase on area hotel taxes went into effect to cover the state's share of the project.
    
Preliminary figures provided local officials show the monthly tax collections for the stadium that the Oakland Raiders want to call home are above what officials had projected.
    
The tax increase approved by the Nevada Legislature last year is expected to eventually fund $750 million of the $1.9 billion project. The board overseeing the proposed 65,000-seat stadium expects the tax hike to bring in $14.8 million by the end of June. That's $3.7 million a month.
    
Tourists are paying about $1.50 more per night on their hotel bill for an average-priced room on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.