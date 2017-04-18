River Rescue in Sparks Serves as Reminder of Water's Strength

A river rescue in Sparks is prompting crews to address the dangers that can happen in the Truckee.

On Tuesday, a woman fell into the Truckee River at Fisherman's Park in Reno, and was eventually pulled out downstream at Glendale Park.

The Sparks Fire Department was able to revive the woman and she's now hospitalized at Renown. Division Chief Jim Reid with the SFD is using this incident as a reminder to the public that the river is very fast and dangerous.

“The water is very overpowering, so you have to know what you're doing, if you're going to get in the water," says Reid.

Reid says Tuesday’s heroics are thanks to months of training and also the assistance of other state agencies. He says now that warmer weather is drawing more people down to the river, first responders are buckling down for what could be a busy summer.

"We know there's going to be rescues and we're going to prepare ourselves and hopefully it's a good outcome on the other end also," says Reid.

Reid says even all the training in the world can't prepare them if the public isn't aware of the river's dangers.

Alexis Halverson, with the adolescent treatment center, takes her group of kids on a walk near the Truckee River once per week. She says Tuesday’s river rescue has already served as an important lesson for her and the children.

“Keep a close eye on them and make sure that they're not wandering down to the water and make sure we stay on the path the entire time," says Halverson. “I've heard lots of different stories about people either falling in or jumping in and getting swept away and it's apparently that's a risk right now.”