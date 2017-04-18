Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 74-year-old Francisco Javier Serrato died Sunday at the Regional Medical Facility.

Serrato was committed from Clark County on May 5, 2010, and was serving a sentence of 72 to 240 months for Attempted Sexual Assault, Victim under 16 and Attempted Lewdness with a Minor.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified.