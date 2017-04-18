Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Seek Fraud Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Seek Fraud Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives need help finding a Reno woman suspected of trying to cash fraudulent checks at local casinos.     

Amber Hitchcock is suspected of attempting to cash a fraudulent paycheck at Hobey’s Restaurant and Casino in Sun Valley in early February. Detectives believe she may be connected to other fraud investigations in the region.

Hitchcock is described as 38-years-old, white, 5'4" tall, approximately 180 pounds with hazel eyes and reddish-blonde, shoulder length hair. But they say she has reportedly dyed her hair since.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amber Hitchcock is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $250 reward is being offered.

