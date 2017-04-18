Tax Scams Reach a Peak; Tips to Protect Yourself

It's Tax Day, and if you are lucky enough to get a nice refund on your returns, you should know that there are plenty of scammers who would like it too. There's already been a 400% increase in tax scams this year, and the IRS says it could get even worse. Reno tax preparer Dena Wiberg with H&R Block has one iron-clad rule she passes on to her clients: "If they say they're with the IRS, don't believe them. Don't send them money, don't give them access to your accounts...because they will take you for everything they can."

These days, nothing is certain except death, taxes...and tax scams. As if tax time wasn't tough enough, scammers are doubling down on taking more of your hard-earned money. The average refund this year is $2,900. That's a very tempting target for crooks. "There are a lot of scams out there. Just remember the IRS will never call you."

That’s something to keep in mind with the latest scam making the rounds: a caller claims to be from the IRS and says they have a warrant for your arrest unless you pay over the phone. But the IRS doesn't call in the first place. "They will send you a letter, so if anybody calls and says they're with the IRS...don't fall for it."

Reno computer security consultant Marco Romero is president and founder of Biz-Net. What's even more insidious, scammers target the elderly and immigrants…people who might believe they made a mistake on their taxes. Romero says that’s because, "They're not necessarily aware of what's really going on, or they think they made a mistake."

Marco has his hands full every Tax Day, protecting clients from scammers who are after your refund. “Big time. I see it all the time. Phishing emails are prevalent." There's been a 6,000% increase in these spam emails just this year. They use real IRS logos. Or there are emails that have a link to click that takes you to an official-looking website, "Maybe irs.gov.com, instead of irs.gov...just little changes, enough to confuse you."

How do they get your money? By saying your refund is on hold until you send your account information. Romero says, "That should be guarded like cash, because basically if they get your banking information...they have access to your cash."

So whatever you do, don't fall for them. He says, "Protect yourself, because this is nasty...and they're getting worse all the time."

The IRS is making a change this year, allowing private debt collectors to call people who owe back taxes. But the IRS will notify them by letter first when their account is being turned over, and so will the collection agency.