State Senate OKs Paid Sick Leave for Nevada Private Sector

Nevada state senators are advancing a measure that would require many private businesses to provide full-time workers with at least three paid sick days per year.

The proposal would apply to people working at companies with 50 or more employees.

It excludes government, administrative, construction, nonprofit and certain hospital workers.

Senate Bill 196 would allow workers to take time off with full pay to go to the doctor, see a therapist or care for a sick family or household member.

The time could also be used to attend court proceedings related to domestic violence or sexual assault.

Senators voted 12-9 Tuesday to pass the bill to the Assembly.

Seven states have enacted laws in the last six years mandating paid sick leave in the private sector.

