State Senate OKs Paid Sick Leave for Nevada Private Sector - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Senate OKs Paid Sick Leave for Nevada Private Sector

Posted: Updated:

Nevada state senators are advancing a measure that would require many private businesses to provide full-time workers with at least three paid sick days per year.

The proposal would apply to people working at companies with 50 or more employees.

It excludes government, administrative, construction, nonprofit and certain hospital workers.

Senate Bill 196 would allow workers to take time off with full pay to go to the doctor, see a therapist or care for a sick family or household member.

The time could also be used to attend court proceedings related to domestic violence or sexual assault.

Senators voted 12-9 Tuesday to pass the bill to the Assembly.

Seven states have enacted laws in the last six years mandating paid sick leave in the private sector.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.