New Trustee Appointed to Airport Authority Board

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority swore in a new member to the Airport Board of Trustees on Monday. Shaun Carey was appointed by the City of Sparks to serve on the Airport Authority Board, governing Reno-Tahoe International and Reno-Stead Airports.

Shaun Carey served as the Sparks City Manager for 14 years and spent more than three decades in public service. In 2016, Carey was instrumental in helping pass ballot measure Washoe County 1 and participated as a member of the citizen-led coalition and Chair of the Public Schools Overcrowding and Repair Needs Committee. He holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and is a retired licensed Professional Engineer in Nevada, California and Colorado. Carey was appointed to the Airport Authority Board of Trustees by the City of Sparks in April 2017.

Carey replaces outgoing Trustee Adam Mayberry who served in several roles on the board, including board chair, from 2011. Mayberry recently accepted employment at the Colorado Springs Airport and resigned his position from the RTAA board.

Trustees are appointed to the Board by the City of Reno, City of Sparks, Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. Reno-Tahoe International is the 66th busiest commercial airport in the United States and does not operate on local tax dollars.

(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)