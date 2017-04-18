Law Enforcement Agencies to Host Symposium on Community and Policing

Law enforcement agencies from across northern Nevada will host a free symposium to take questions from the community on Friday in Reno.

The evening begins with a free BBQ and ice cream along with a display of law enforcement vehicles and equipment. The event will be held April 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows located at 2980 E. 9th St. (free parking is available)

The concept of a Symposium on Race was initially created by Dr. Norris Dupree and members of local law enforcement in 2014. This is the fourth such symposium to be held since that time.

The two-hour event will begin with an initial welcome and introduction of the discussion topics and an overview of changes in local law enforcement from previous symposiums. This will be followed by three break-out tables at which the public may ask questions of community leaders and law enforcement.

The three topics we will be discussing include:

• Mental Health & Policing

• Immigration & Refugees

• Use of Force

The symposium has received invaluable support from local businesses, churches and individuals such as Dr. Cesar Minera and Dr. Norris Dupree.

Other organizations that made this symposium possible are:

• University of Nevada, Reno Greater Harvest Church

• Second Baptist Church Encounter Church

• 360 Blueprint Ministerio Palabra de Vida

• Reno Gazette Journal Washoe County School District

Local Law Enforcement and Government agencies who will be participating in the symposium include the Reno Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, UNR Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County School Police, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office and the local office of the FBI.

(Department of Public Safety contributed to this report.)