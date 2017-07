Jury Resumes Work in Bundy Ranch Standoff Case in Nevada

A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.



Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.



The judge responded with a note that they should continue deliberating.



Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.



Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he's found guilty of crimes of violence.



The standoff near Bunkerville was seen as a victory by states' rights advocates who want to wrest control of Western rangeland from the federal government.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)